Indian Army asks Pak to take back bodies of BAT personnel

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Indian Army has asked Pakistan to take back the bodies of its Border Action Team (BAT) personnel killed in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Sunday.According to sources, the Pakistan Army has been asked to approach the Indian Army by raising white flags and take possession of bodies which are lying on the Indian side of the LoC.The sources said in the evening that there has been no response from the Pakistani side and the bodies are still out in the open on the Indian side of the Keran sector.The Army had foiled an attack by BAT on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, killing five to seven intruders on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1. The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists. "At least four bodies, possibly of Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) commandos or terrorists, were seen in close proximity of an Indian post in the sector," the sources had said.Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has denied that Pakistani Army regulars and militants were involved in the incident.He termed it as "mere propaganda" and said that India was "trying to divert attention of the world form the situation of Kashmir".Similarly, the Foreign Office also issued a statement at about mid-night to reject Indian statement.