Indian Army concludes rafting expedition at Rishikesh

Dehradun, Nov 29 (PTI) Keeping the spirit of adventure alive, soldiers of the Indian Army concluded Thursday a white water rafting expedition at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.The team successfully completed the 'Cockerel Gunners' expedition, 150 km in the Ganga river over four days, an official release said.It passed through many rapids across a stretch which is popular among the white water adventure sport admirers. The expedition had begun Monday from Rudraprayag, with a team comprising 20 adventure enthusiasts of the Medium Regiment. PTI ALM AD DPB

