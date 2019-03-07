Indian Army contingent leaving for Oman for joint military exercise

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) A 60-member Indian Army contingent from the Udhampur-based Northern Command will leave for Oman next week for a joint military exercise, a defence official said Thursday. Northern Command General-Officer-Commanding-In-Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh interacted with the contingent Thursday. The team is participating in the fortnight-long 'Al-Nagah III', the third in a series of bilateral army exercises between the two countries, the spokesman said. Lt Gen Singh said the exercise is scheduled to be held from March 12-March 25 at Jabel Al Akhdar mountains and it will see the two armies exchange expertise and experience in tactics, weapon-handling and firing.The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in antiterrorist operations in semiurban mountainous terrain, the spokesman said. The bilateral security ties have continued to develop since the beginning of India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation meetings in 2006, underscoring the strategic partnership between two important nations of Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Indian contingent will be represented by four officers, nine Junior Commissioned Officers and 47 other ranks of the Garhwal Rifles regiment, The spokesman said. He said similar strength is also to be fielded by the Jabel Regiment of Royal Army of Oman (RAO). Observer delegation comprising senior officers of both the armies will witness the validation demonstration to be held on March 25, the spokesman said. The spokesman said the vast presence of Indian expatriates contributes to the economic development of the two countries. The relationship between the two nations assumes special significance with IOR fast turning out to be the nerve centre of trade, commerce and energy security between the east and the west, the spokesman said, adding the exercise will go a long way in enhancing and understanding of capabilities and strengthening camaraderie between the two armies. PTI TAS TIR