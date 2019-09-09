scorecardresearch
Indian Army shares video of failed infiltration attempt by Pak in Keran sector

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Indian Army on Monday shared a video of a failed infiltration attempt by a squad of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) along the LoC in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of July 31-August 1.In the about two-minute video, at least four bodies could be seen, which the Army sources said, were of Pakistani intruders.The Army had earlier said that five to seven Pakistani intruders were killed when it foiled the attempt by the Pakistani BAT team.The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.At least four bodies, possibly of Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) commandos or terrorists, were seen in close proximity of an Indian post in the sector, the sources said. PTI MPB AAR

