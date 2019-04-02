Indian Army veteran Capt Shalini Singh, one other join AAP

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Indian Army veteran Captain Shalini Singh Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party.Besides her, former vice president of Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha Shailendra Singh too joined the AAP."We are proud to announce that the country's brave daughter Captain Shalini Singh and former vice president of Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha Shailendra Singh are joining the AAP. We welcome both of them," Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.Captain Shalini Singh, who joined the Indian Army three months after her husband Major Avinash Singh Bhadauria was killed in action in September 2001, said she believed in the ideologies of the AAP and wanted to work for the betterment of the country."I come from a background where we keep the nation before self. I have decided to join AAP because I've seen how the AAP Govt has transformed Delhi in last 4 years," she said at a press conference held at the party office here. Shailendra Singh, who has worked for the BJP for 15 years, said AAP was doing good work with great ideology while BJP has become "all about Modi"."The BJP has become all about Modi and party has taken a back seat. The ideology used to be country first, then party and then person. But it has changed and become person and then party. I had quit BJP in 2017. Its claim that BJP is a party with a difference is false. "The AAP has a good ideology and I believe in it that is why I am joining AAP," he said. When asked about his views on the election manifesto of the Congress, Sanjay Singh said he was yet to go through it. PTI AG DPB