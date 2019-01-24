Indian Coast Guard officials meet Maldivian Def min

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Senior officials of the Indian Coast Guard met Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi Thursday and discussed ways to boost cooperation in the area.The Indian side was led by V S R Murthy, Additional Director General, Coast Guard."Additional Director General V S R Murthy, ADG @IndiaCoastGuard Called on Hon'ble Defence Minister of Maldives Ms. Uza Maria Ahmed Didi today and discussed bilateral #CoastGuard cooperation and capacity building issues. Senior officers of MNDF were also present @DefenceMinIndia," the Coast Guard tweeted.India and Maldives share robust defence ties. Last week, the Indian Coast Guard replaced an Advanced Light Helicopter at the Gan Addu Atoll of Maldives.Maldivian President Mohamed Solih had visited India last month during which the two countries resolved to deepen their maritime cooperation. PTI PR KJ