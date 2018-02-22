Indian cos can use Canada as gateway to North America:Minister

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Indian companies can use Canada as a gateway to the North American market and would also gain access to the European market with the signing of the Canada-EU free trade pact, Canadian Minister Navdeep Bains said today. Addressing the India-Canada Business Forum organised by CII here, Bains said his country is open for trade, investments and people and invited Indian firms to invest in the North American nation.

The Minister for Innovation, Science & Economic Development said the aim of the Canadian government is to invest in people and technology to help companies scale up. Canada, he stated, has an Innovation and Skills Plan and is investing in skilling and re-skiiling people to foster innovation. This has helped develop a vibrant innovation and start-up eco-system in the country, he added. With reference to India, the Minister stated that the idea was to help Canadian companies grow as well as solve key problems in India. He pointed out that when he visited India in November 2017, he was accompanied by Canadian companies who had developed technologies which could help alleviate the problem of air pollution caused due to crop burning. The minister said Canada is the fastest growing G7 country and presents tremendous opportunities for Indian companies to invest in the Canadian market. PTI RSN RSN BJ BJ -