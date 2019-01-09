Indian cricket admn suggested I put Border-Gavaskar Trophy in hand luggage: Aus FM

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Amid the euphoria of the Indian cricket teams maiden Test series triumph Down Under, visiting Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Wednesday joked she had come here directly from the Sydney Test where it was suggested she should put the Border-Gavaskar trophy in her hand luggage.Cricket got a new seminal moment on Monday after talismanic Virat Kohli led the country to a historic series victory on Australian soil, ending a 71-year wait to script a golden chapter in the game's history.The fourth and final Test match at the SCG petered out to a barren draw due to inclement weather but not before providing India with a 2-1 series win and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.Beginning her address at the Raisina Dialogue on a lighter note, Payne said: I have come directly to New Delhi from the Sydney cricket Test.There was a suggestion from the Indian cricket administration that I should put the Border Gavaskar trophy in my hand luggage and carry it with me to present it to the (Indian) government. I declined that honour and opportunity, but congratulations to India for the historic win, she said to peals of laughter.With the historic win Down Under, India also became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia. PTI ASK MINMIN