Indian defence forces undergo joint military drills with US and Russia

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Indian defence forces are undergoing joint military drills with the US and Russia in Rajasthan and UP respectively, the Defence Ministry said Monday. Special forces of India and the United States began their 12-day bilateral exercise in Rajasthan while the militaries of India and Russia commenced a joint exercise in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The drills include training on various aspects such as hostage rescue, desert survival, combat firing, a statement by the ministry said. A contingent of one officer and 10 other ranks from the special forces group of the United States Pacific Command arrived at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on Sunday for undertaking joint training with the Indian special forces. The American special forces will carry out 12-day rigorous joint training in semi-desert and rural terrain with an aim to enhance the inter operability of the two armed forces and further the military to military co-operation. "The contingents will train on aspects such as hostage rescue, building intervention, desert survival, medical aid and combat firing. At the end of the joint training, the special forces will undertake a three day outdoor exercise to validate their best practices," the statement said.One the first day of the exercise, the United States Pacific Command troops carried out a visit to the training area followed by zeroing of their personal weapons. In a separate military drill, the opening ceremony for the tenth Indo-Russian Joint Exercise, INDRA 18, scheduled from November 18 to 28 was held on Monday at Babina Military Station in Uttar Pradesh, another statement by the ministry said. There was a fly past of Army Aviation helicopters which carried the national flags of both the participating nations during the parade. The members of both the countries also interacted and familiarised with each other after the opening ceremony. "The aim of the exercise is to practice joint planning and conduct to enhance interoperability of the two armies in the peace keeping and enforcement environment under the aegis of the United Nations," the statement said. The 11-day exercise focuses upon training on enhancing team building and tactical level operations in a counter insurgency environment in semi-urban terrain, it added. PTI PR DPB