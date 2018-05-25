Indian economy strong, reforms on track: CII

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) As the BJP-led NDA government completes four years in office, industry chamber CII today said Indias economy is robust with GST system having settled down and reforms firmly on the right path.

The government is set to enter the final year of its term before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on May 26. In a statement, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said over the last four years, the government has systematically addressed major pain points for the economy such as ease of doing business, non-performing assets of banks, foreign direct investment rules, infrastructure construction and exit of failing enterprises. "The business atmosphere now incentivises investment activity and offers relief to firms. The governments mission mode development campaigns have delivered notable results, adding to overall growth multipliers," Banerjee said. "The overall economy is strong with GST having settled down and reforms firmly on the right path," he added. Moreover, Banerjee said the firm level and sectoral level numbers look promising for the next year in terms of order booked and capacity utilization. PTI RSN MR MR