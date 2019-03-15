Indian Edtech company aiming to venture into USD 200 bn global market through SE Asia

By Gurdip Singh Singapore, Mar 15 (PTI) An Indian education technology (Edtech) company is aiming to venture into the USD 200 billion global market through South East Asia, where the educational institutions are modernising their teaching systems with the cutting edge technologies, the company officials said here on Friday. The Bangalore-headquartered Mindlogicx is using its Singapore regional office to venture into the fast-expanding South East Asian education software markets as a stepping stone. The urgency in modernising teaching systems at the international education institutions is driving the demand for advanced technology systems in the USD 200 billion Edtech industry globally, they said. "The Edtech industry, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent seen in the last two years, is seeking new innovative products," said Suresh Elangovan, CEO of Mindlogicx, which invented fraud-free examinations and assessments platform IntelliExams. Citing the huge opportunities, the company has launched expansion of a suite of products on IntelliExam platform, built on concept of IDEAS -- integrated digital examination and assessment system. Mindlogicx's flagship platform IntelliExam, is designed for exam conducting bodies such as universities, school boards and assessment bodies. IntelliExam platform is being currently used by the Global Indian International School at its Smart Campus here. It operates on mobile device, such as ipad, and is activated by the fingerprint of a candidate appearing for test, thus weeding out attempt of fraud by impersonation. Demand for Edtech platforms is driven by revolution in educational institutions as on-line mobile-based teaching has become a norm, said Deep Singhania, Global Advisor at Mindlogicx. "We have started our global expansion from Singapore, first setting a firm foothold in the South East Asian markets, where educational institutions are modernising teaching systems with cutting edge technologies," Singhania said. "We believe the global education system will go paperless. The direction will be based on AI-supported teaching and learning platforms on mobile devices such as ipad and iphones," Singhania said elaborating prospects of the global Edtech industry. PTI GS SMJ AKJ SMJSMJ