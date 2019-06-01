Indian Emoji, Avatar and Sticker App, Saveyra Launches in Urdu and Tamil

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The app for a new generation - Dil Ki Baat, Emoji Ke SaathBengaluru, Karnataka, India: Business Wire IndiaSaveyra, the emoji, avatar and sticker app, announces the release of its app in Urdu and Tamil. Saveyra is designed for the Indian youth who like to express their emotions, identity and greetings through images. Saveyra believes that Indias unique identity and diversity should be celebrated and one of the best ways to do this is through visual language. Driven by love and teamwork, Saveyra understands and believes that the true strength is in unity. After the hugely successful launch in Kannada, Hindi and English, Saveyra is now launching in Urdu and Tamil. By launching in Urdu and Tamil, Saveyra empowers the youth of India to express themselves in these languages through its stickers and personalised avatars. Tamil is a classical language with over 1500 years of history. Urdu is the language of love, grace and beauty. These languages differ significantly but are unified by their remarkable history. Tamil is an ancient language believed to have been created by Lord Shiva while Urdu is the language of intellectual and lyrical finesse. The objective of Saveyra is to capture the heart of these languages, while simultaneously making it relevant for a new generation of young audience. Saveyra is led by Manish Jha, ESPN and NFL alum, who brings over two decades of media and technology expertise to the company. I believe that the true soul of India rests within its cultural and linguistic diversity. Saveyra empowers the youth to express our identity in a language we find comfortable. We intend to release our app in 22 Indian languages and by releasing Saveyra in Tamil and Urdu today, we take an important step towards our goal, said Mr Jha. The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore and Apple App store and is compatible with both iOS and Android phones. Select the Setting option and change the language to Urdu or Tamil to gain access to content in respective languages. With offices in Bengaluru, Los Angeles and Madhubani, the Saveyra team collaborates across the world to bring a global perspective that is still regional and Indian at its core. Download on iOS & Android About Saveyra Saveyras mission is to empower the youth of India to create a bridge between the past and the future using a visual language to express ideas, emotions and greetings. Manish Jha is the CEO of Saveyra and the founder and Chairman of Silvermine Group. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter To know more, keep an eye on the horizon: https:aveyra.com/ To view the image click the link below:Saveyra app launches in Urdu and Tamil PWRPWR