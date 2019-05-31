Indian entrepreneur named Global Game Changer in UK

By Aditi Khanna London, May 31 (PTI) A leading Indian entrepreneur who heads the worlds largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions has been named a Global Game Changer at an awards ceremony in London.Zubin Karkaria, founder and CEO of VFS Global, was presented with the honour by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland at the Indian Awards event held in the UK Houses of Parliament complex this week.While VFS Global has been working with UK Visas and Immigration since 2003 in supporting their vision and agenda across the world, I would also like to acknowledge the role of the travel industry in the continuous development of UK-India relations, said Karkaria.Driving business excellence through continuous innovation and the highest levels of customer service have been at the core of VFS Globals philosophy ever since we launched our company in 2001, and prestigious awards such as this one keep us motivated in our quest to constantly raise the bar, said the CEO, who divides his time between Dubai, India and Europe.The Indian Awards are organised annually by the India Business Group (IBG) advisory and consultancy. Its Global Game Changer honour acknowledges an individual, based anywhere in the world, for their outstanding contribution to globalising India in any particular field. PTI AK SCYSCY