Indian film personalities hail IAF air strike in Pakistan

(Eds: Updating with more quotes) Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Lata Mangeshkar, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are some of the Indian film personalities who have hailed the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan on Tuesday.The strike comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. The celebrities took to social media to share their reactions."I have been watching since morning and I'm very happy that our armed forces are so prepared and strong. I always say that India is there because of our armed forces. We live in this country and are very fortunate," Mangeshkar told a news channel. "Respect @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force... Jai ho !!!" Salman wrote on Twitter.Kumar said he is proud of the Indian Air Force for "destroying terror camps". "Enter their territory and hit them! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack," he wrote on Twitter.Ajay Devgn praised the IAF and tweeted "Mess with the best, die like the rest". He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet.Producer Ekta Kapoor said, "Yay! May the force be with the INDIAN FORCES!"Rajkummar Rao? saluted the IAF for carrying out the strike against "terror elements that pose a threat to our country and humanity".South actor Mahesh Babu? wrote, "Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF."Richa Chadha said the IAF acted in "self-defense and attacked" terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)."Significant that Yousuf Azhar (IC-814 hijacker) is felled. The Air Force worked strategically and only targeted terror outfits and no civilians. Proud of the way the @IAF_MCC and MEA have handled this," the actor tweeted.Sidharth Malhotra said he is proud of the IAF."We salute our brave pilots! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" Malhotra tweeted. "Salute to the #IndianAirForce for their indomitable spirit in keeping our country safe! Let us all pray for their safety. Jai Hind," Dutt wrote.South stars-turned-politicians Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also hailed the strike."BRAVO INDIA!" tweeted Rajinikanth.India is proud of its heroes, wrote Haasan on the microblogging."Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan... I salute their valour," he added.Calling today's development surgical strike two, Emraan Hashmi wrote, "Fight fire with fire! Respect @IAF_MCC. Much needed."Raveena Tandon said through the air strike, the IAF avenged the Pulwama attack."What an explosive morning! As India celebrates! I salute the 12 bravehearts for meting out justice for our Pulwama boys! "Our Neighbours often complain of being victims of terrorism themselves... They need to thank us," Tandon wrote on Twitter.Preity Zinta wrote "killing a terrorist today saves many many innocent lives tomorrow"."I salute the #IndianAirforce for making this possible by destroying the terror camps across the border. 'A single blow by a blacksmith is equal to a 100 blows by a goldsmith'," she said. "Uri" star Yami Gautam?, Zoya Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha and Suniel Shetty wrote "Jai Hind".Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra tweeted, "There are two ways to live. Either go with the flow, tolerate everything that's happening, or undertake the responsibility to make the difference. #IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce."Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia thanked the IAF for their service."You are fighting to protect and save us by destroying and finishing terror camps - Thank You IAF. Jai Hind," Dholakia wrote.Strike involving several fighter jets of the IAF successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. PTI RDS SHD RB BK