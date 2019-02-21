Indian Firm COLLABTRIBE Partners with George Clooney’s Casamigos

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)As part of its pre-launch campaign, newly launched live events and experiential marketing organisation, COLLABTRIBE hosted its debut showcase in Los Angeles today. The event was headlined by @Almost Famous in partnership with Casamigos, a tequila company Co-founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman.Speaking about the organization, founder Hardik Zaveri states, I coined the name a year ago while chatting with SumedhChaphekar about how most people are misusing social media to make quick money by endorsing a particular product or service that they themselves would never use. The word 'collab' has so much intensity of creation. It's the very word that social media endorsements thrive on today but brands, creators and platforms don't really effectively utilise it to its best potential. COLLABTRIBE is a tribe of friends, by friends, for friends.COLLABTRIBE's future projects include events with Revolve Clothing, Avion Tequila founded by Ken Austin and H8MN, whose most recent collection 'Toxic Relationships' has made a huge impact on the clothing industry.Elaborating further Hardik Zaveri states, Our future projects also include forging a creative alliance between local influencers and global brands at one the worlds most prominent music festival, Coachella.COLLABTRIBE is part of umbrella corporation, 8finity Global which also houses companies like Nofiltr Group, Bizzy Baby Media, Crave Social, Shelby Group India and COLLABTRIBE.Image: COLLABTRIBE PWRPWR