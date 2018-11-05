Indian firms participating in China International Import Expo to showcase products

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Indian companies are participating in the China International Import Expo at Shanghai to showcase their potential in areas like agro products, pharmaceuticals, IT, tourism and services sector, the commerce ministry said Monday. "The Ministry of Commerce, in consultation with the Embassy of India in Beijing decided to showcase areas where India has proven strength with significant global presence, and there are good prospects for further market access in China," it said in a statement. India's pavilion has focussed on key sectors such as food, agro products, pharmaceuticals, IT & ITES, tourism and services sector. "These four areas represent very minuscule Indian presence in China contrary to India's strength and overall global presence," it added. It said that China is India's largest trading partner with a total trade expecting to reach USD 100 billion mark in near future. Both countries have expressed a resolve to address India's concern regarding large trade deficit with China, it added. The bilateral trade stood at USD 89.71 billion in 2017-18. The trade deficit increased to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 as against USD 51.11 billion in the previous fiscal. India has time and again raised the concern on widening trade gap with China and has asked the authorities of the neighbouring country to provide greater market access for its product to bring down the deficit. "Government of India is consistently making sincere efforts to promote its exports to China," it added. PTI RR ADIADI