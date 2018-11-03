Indian, French companies ink pacts entailing Rs 1,600 cr investment

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) As many as 12 formal agreements worth 200 million euros have been signed between Indian and French companies, including Thales Group, in Nagpur.These agreements were signed at the first edition of Indo-French Investment Conclave in Nagpur organised by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), in association with the Embassy of France on November 2. "Twelve formal exchanges of collaboration agreements worth 200 million euros (about Rs 1,660 crore) were signed between French and Indian companies leading to creation of 3,000 jobs," IFCCI said in a statement."The French giant Thales Group set the stage for long-standing partnerships with seven Indian companies, namely Godrej Precision Engineering, Bharat Forge, Amphenol Interconnect India P Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Solar Explosives, Mahindra Defence Systems and Coriollis," the statement said.The event also witnessed agreement signing between French firm Technique Solaire with Maharashtra Energy Development Agency, Turgis & Gaillard with Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC). "POMA presented a Letter of Intent for two projects in Nagpur and Tadoba. Accor Hotels and Interglobe Hotels Limited also exchanged a Letter of Intent," the statement said.Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the event, as per the statement."The arrival of the French delegation to Nagpur and the signing of the twelve agreements today marks France's strong commitment to doing business in India," Payal S Kanwar, Secretary General, IFCCI, said. PTI PRSMKJ