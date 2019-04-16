Indian Hotels partners Mahagun Group for expansion in Greater Noida

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Tata group's hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) Tuesday announced signing of a new Vivanta hotel in Greater Noida. The company has partnered with realty player Mahagun Group to expand its presence in Greater Noida. "One of the most modern cities in India, Greater Noida is a commercial hub with presence of some of the world's largest international companies. This signing is aligned to Aspiration 2022 with its focus on aggressive domestic growth," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said. The new Vivanta branded hotel is a greenfield project and will be a part of the landmark Mahagun Marina Walk - a large mixed use project with destination retail and commercial spaces, the company said. The hotel comprising of 261 rooms is slated to open in 2023. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL said, it will have a portfolio of 17 hotels across brands in the National Capital Region with an inventory of over 2,600 rooms. PTI SVK SHW RVKRVK