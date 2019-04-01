Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Holds its Seventh Convocation Ceremony

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) UDAIPUR, India, April 1, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) conducted the seventh convocation event on March 30th, 2019 at its campus in Udaipur. Total of 239 students received MBA degrees and diplomas in global supply chain management. More than 700 guests comprising of students, parents, alumni, faculty and staff members attended the convocation. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791394/IIMU_Logo.jpg )Mr Harsh Pati Singhania, Managing Director, JK Paper Ltd., was the chief guest for the event. In an inspiring message to the graduating students, he said, "The ability to unlearn is as important as the ability to learn. As you become successful, as you grow, do remember, there are others who did have the privilege to be in your shoes and it's our responsibility to give back to society. Think, whatever we do how can we do in a more sustainable and efficient way."Mr Pankaj Patel, Chairman, IIM Udaipur Board, shared the last year's achievements of the Institute. He emphasized IIM Udaipur's recent accomplishment of becoming the youngest B-School in India to gain AACSB accreditation. He said, "From day one, IIMU has been focussed on building a globally recognized management institution. As we look towards the future, we want to continue to break new ground by focusing on world-class research, forging strong bonds with our corporate partners and providing a transformational experience for our students."Mr Patel also introduced the newly appointed Board of Governors of IIMU who were present for the ceremony. The Ministry of Human Resource Development has given unprecedented autonomy to IIMs by letting the Institutes choose their own boards by means of the Indian Institutes of Management Act. The new board of the Institute comprises of outstanding entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals & bureaucrats from the corporate world, governments sector, academia and the development sector.Conferring the degrees to the graduates, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, motivated students to be exemplary leaders by pursuing the management profession in a noble manner. He said, "Always take with you the strong moral compass that IIMU has tried to instil in you. This is especially important given the leadership failure which the world is currently witnessing in instances like IL&FS case, Boeing 737 max failure, or the banking crisis. So it is very important that you have a long-term orientation and don't take shortcuts. Remember that management is the noblest of professions if it is practised well. No other occupation offers as many ways to help others learn and grow, to take responsibility and be recognized for achievement, and to contribute to society."About Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU)Indian Institute of Mangement Udaipur officially opened in 2011 as part of the network of IIMs which have established a global reputation as premium management institutions over the course of more than 50 years. IIM Udaipur operates from a 300-acre campus in the Balicha area of Udaipur with state of the art classrooms and other facilities. It offers the two-year PGP program which grants an MBA degree; the 15-month PGPX program which offers dual degrees in global supply chain management in partnership with Purdue University; and the Fellow Program in Management which offers a Ph.D. in four areas. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIM Udaipur is ranked 13th in the Management category and 1st among the new IIMs. IIMU is currently ranked 3rd in India for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals. IIMU is the youngest institution in the country to receive accreditation from AACSB.For more information, visit: https://www.iimu.ac.in/.Source: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) PWRPWR