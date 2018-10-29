'Indian IT companies bullish on hiring plans for next 6 months'

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Indian IT industry is bullish about its hiring plans for the next six months and a major chunk of these recruitments is expected to happen for the junior level, says a report. Corporate India's hiring intention is gearing up after the slowdown in the last few months due to the proposed visa restrictions in the US. According to the Experis IT Employment Outlook Survey, hiring intentions in India are up for the next two quarters (October 2018 - March 2019) for the IT fraternity, with a net employment outlook of 53 per cent. While the big players, especially the IT software firms sound more bullish on their employment prospects, non-IT organisations are also upbeat about their hiring plans to meet the special requirements for their digital transformation. "Major hiring is expected to happen for the junior level with a comparatively rigorous selection process with special perks allocated for those with skills like critical thinking and creativity," the report noted. The southern and western regions reported the strongest hiring outlook with an Employment Outlook of 27 per cent.Startups will contribute substantially to the IT employment in India as the industry has an ever growing set of startups (5,000-5,200) and many of these are working on very niche technologies AI, blockchain, robotics etc, it added.The report further noted that to hire resources in demand this season, the human resource domain is disrupting all its conventional strategies and adapting alternative methods to fit the volatile requirements. These alternative talent acquisition strategies include liquid workforce, temp, on-demand hiring, increasing contract resources and implementing upskilling / reskilling of internal staff to cater to complex / niche requirements. Experis IT Employment Outlook Survey for the period October 2018 March 2019 was conducted by interviewing around 550 IT employers across India. PTI DRR ANUANU