Indian Manufacturing Organizations Honoured at India Green Manufacturing Challenge (IGMC) Hosted by International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted 5th Edition of its flagship Annual award function for the India Green Manufacturing Challenge (IGMC) on 22nd June 2019 at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai for recognizing the Best Green Manufacturing Processes deployed by the Leaders of the Indian Manufacturing Sector. India Green Manufacturing Challenge (IGMC) is an award platform that assesses and evaluates the units which exhibit sustainable Green Manufacturing Processes on their journey to inclusive growth. The winners of the award are the companies who have exhibited excellence in the adoption of Green Processes beyond the standards and have established a new benchmark for others to follow. Among the 52 companies awarded, Welspun India Ltd. - Anjar Plant and UPL Limited, Ankaleshwar bagged the top award along with Reliance Industries Limited - Hazira, Cummins among others winning Special Awards. Mr. Anand Louie, Director - IRIM welcomed the gathering with an address towards the need of adoption of Green Manufacturing processes in Indian Manufacturing Sector. With the focus on people in order to implement and achieve sustainability in the Green Manufacturing processes, Mr. Louie stressed upon the need of adopting a structured approach towards effective Project management. The chief guest at the ceremony Dr. A Vellayan - Executive Chairman, Murugappa Group lauded the efforts of IRIM as one of the very few institutions in India who are recognizing and training the organizations on the Green Manufacturing Processes to ensure Indias ability to become a global supplier. The Distinguished guest at the ceremony Padma Shri Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai emphasized on the need of change in processes across the industries to ensure the development of more efficient and cost-effective products by reducing wastages.About International Research Institute for Manufacturing The International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) is a professional body involved in supporting the manufacturing industry in various parts of the world through research, consulting and training services. IRIM is considered as the most preferred partner by renowned manufacturing organizations when it comes to deploying the right manufacturing strategy and it seeks to be agents of positive change. For more information, visit http://www.irimglobal.com. PWRPWR