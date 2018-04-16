Indian, MNC seed firms form new association

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Global and domestic seed companies like Monsanto, Syngenta, Rasi Seeds and Shriram Bioseeds have formed a new association Alliance for Agri Innovation to take up the policy issues related to the sector and promote new farm technologies.

Bayer Bioscience, Dow Agro Sciences, DuPont Pioneer, Mahyco and Metahelix are also members of Alliance for Agri Innovation (AAI).

The new association has been formed amid a legal battle between US biotech major Monsanto and Indian firm Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd over patent and royalty issues.

Recently, the Delhi High Court dismissed Monsantos plea to enforce the patent for its BT cotton seeds in India.

The AAI said in a statement that this is a new industry body to promote new and emerging agricultural technologies for the benefit of Indian farmers.

The association said that it would focus on promoting the development of agricultural biotechnology and other emerging plant breeding innovations in India to create value for farmers in India.

The AAI would also work with all stakeholders to create an ecosystem which provides protection for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), the statement said.

AAIs Executive Director Shivendra Bajaj said the members have come together to promote innovation in seed technologies. PTI MJH MR MR