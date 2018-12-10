scorecardresearch
Indian Motorcycle commences bookings for FTR 1200 S in India

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) American niche bike maker Indian Motorcycle Monday said it has commenced bookings for FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica models in India. While FTR1200 S is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh, FTR1200 S Race Replica is tagged at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). "To pre-book this street and racing machine, interested customers can pay a booking amount of Rs 2 lakh at the Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country," the company said in a statement. The deliveries of the bikes will begin from April 2019 onwards, it added.Powered by a new liquid-cooled 1203cc V-twin engine, the models also come with various features including stability control and selectable riding modes. PTI MSS ANUANU

