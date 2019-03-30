Indian Navy inducts sixth indigenous transport ship

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The sixth indigenously designed and built transport ship has been inducted into the Indian Navy, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday. LCU L56 is the sixth ship of Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk-IV class to be inducted into the Indian Navy, it said in a statement.Amphibious operations capability including transport of troops, tanks and equipment will get enhanced with the addition of this LCU which will be based at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the statement said. The ship is commanded by Lt Cdr Gopinath Narayan and has a compliment of five officers and 50 sailors, it added. PTI UZM RHL