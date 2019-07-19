Indian Navy warship visits Sweden

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Indian Navy's frontline warship INS Tarkash reached Sweden on Friday, in first visit by an Indian naval vessel in more than 15 years. The visit is part of Indian Navy's mission of building "bridges of friendship" and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries, a Navy official said. "The current visit seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries, thereby allowing both India and Sweden to meet the growing challenges of the maritime environment," he said. "The ship made a port call at Karlskrona in Sweden today and it marks the first visit of an Indian Naval Ship to Swedish shores after a gap of more than 15 years," the official added. INS Tarkash, commanded by captain Sathish Vasudev, is a state-of-the-art stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors capable of addressing threats in all three dimensions. The ship is a part of the Indian Navy's western fleet. PTI MPB MPB SMNSMN