Indian patent office invites applications for IP awards

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks under the commerce and industry ministry has invited applications for national intellectual property (IP) awards in different categories.

Applicants are required to submit details on or before February 28, the ministry said in a statement.

These awards, it said, are conferred to recognise and reward contribution of individual, company, R&D institutions, organisations for their creations and commercialisation of IP; and law enforcing agency to ensure effective implementation of the IP laws.

These awards are being given since 2009. Each award will carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation. PTI RR SBT