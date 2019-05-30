(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SOLAN, India, May 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Shoolini University Ph.D. student Ms. Amanpreet Kaur Virk has been selected for the Brussels-based Young Water Fellowship for her work on the Moringa-based water purification systems. Amanpreet is a student of Dr. Saurabh Kulshrestha, a professor of Biotechnology and Dean of Research & Development at Shoolini University. This is an international fellowship offered by Young Water Solutions, which is an international non-profit organisation that aims to develop and support the potential of young people to contribute to universal water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and water resources management.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg )The 2019 edition of Young Water Fellowship is organized by Young Water Solutions and supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation. A total of 375 researchers applied for the fellowship from across the globe and only 10 such applicants were selected. Ms. Amanpreet is the only student from India, who is selected for this fellowship in 2019.Amanpreet will get a chance to visit Belgium, Sweden, and Switzerland as part of this fellowship. She will also be attending a start-up training program in these countries for a period of 40 days. Her trip is fully-funded by Young Water Solutions. In addition, she will also be getting a grant of about Euro 15,000 for further research to run a pilot project in Himachal Pradesh to provide clean, potable drinking water to the rural community based on this water purification kit developed by her.About Shoolini University:Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF. For more information, please visit https:hooliniuniversity.com/#utm_source=GMBlisting&utm_medium=Organic Source: Shoolini University PWRPWR