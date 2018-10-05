Indian Potash inks pact with PhosAgro to import fertilisers worth USD 1 bln

(Eds: Updating with more details, changing slug) New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian Potash Ltd has agreed to import up to 2 million tonnes of fertilisers worth USD 1 billion (over Rs 7,300 crore) from Russia's PhosAgro, the world's leading producer of phosphate-based nutrients, over the next three years. PhosAgro Friday announced the signing of an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the IPL that covers cooperation in the sphere of mineral fertilisers. The signed agreements were exchanged in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here Friday, PhosAgro said in a statement."As part of a framework for mutually beneficial cooperation, IPL intends to purchase for the Indian market up to 2 million tonnes of high-quality mineral fertilisers produced by PhosAgro -- DAP and NPK with various nutrient content -- in 2019-2021. The total value of deliveries is estimated at USD 1 billion," the statement said.Under the agreement, RDIF, PhosAgro and IPL also plan to consider the possibility of jointly implementing promising investment projects in the mineral fertiliser sector.In addition, the parties intends to cooperate in a number of areas, including exchange of advanced know-how and the sharing of best practices related to the agri-environmental use of fertilisers. India meets around 20 per cent of its urea requirements through imports. The dependence on imported Phosphatic & Potassium (P&K) fertilisers is as high as 90 per cent. "This cooperation agreement is a significant contribution to the development of Russian non-resource-based high-tech exports and an additional incentive for further investment in the domestic mineral fertiliser industry, which will strengthen food security in Russia and India and increase trade between our countries," PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said. Moreover, it would increase the volume and expand the range of phosphorus-based fertilisers supplied to India, which are known for their high quality and for having low levels of potentially-harmful impurities, Guryev added. IPL's Managing Director P S Gahlaut emphasised that this agreement is an important step in the development of cooperation between our companies and the two countries in the mineral fertiliser sector."PhosAgro's products have always stood out because of their high quality and efficiency, which is especially important for us because this will create significant opportunities for our farmers to increase yields and strengthen the country's food security," he added. PTI DRR MJH RAMRAM