Indian prisoner returns, meets family at Wagah border

Amritsar, Dec 18: Indian national Hamid Nihal Ansari crossed over into the country at the Attari-Wagah border here after being released from a Pakistani jail where he had spent the last six years. Ansari, 33, was met at the border by members of his family in an emotional reunion. The Mumbai resident was arrested in 2012 for illegally entering Pakistan from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online. His jail term ended on December 15 but he was not able to leave for India as his legal documents were not ready. On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court gave the Pakistan government a months deadline to complete his repatriation process.