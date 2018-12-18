Indian prisoner's kin elated over his release from Pak jail

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The father of Indian prisoner Hamid Nihal Ansari Monday expressed happiness over his son's release from a jail in Pakistan and thanked the Indian government. Nihal Ansari said he and other members of the family were eager to see Hamid. Talking to PTI, he said, "We are thankful to the government of India and Pakistan as well for every effort... Our family is waiting for Hamid." Hamid Ansari, arrested in Pakistan in 2012, will reach home via Wagah border Tuesday. The 33-year-old Mumbai resident was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by a military court to three years' imprisonment for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card on December 15, 2015. He was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online. His jail term ended on December 15 but he was not able to leave for India as his legal documents were not ready. On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court granted the Pakistan government a month deadline to complete his repatriation process. PTI DC RSY RHL