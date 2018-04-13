Indian, Russian companies sign seven MoUs at DefExpo

Chennai, Apr 13(PTI) Seven MoUs were signed between Indian and Russian companies today at the ongoing DefExpo that was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro and Moscow-based Rosoboronexport signed an MoU for developing underwater platforms for Indian Navy,a press release said. City-based Ananth Technologies and JSC Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) inked pact for product support to develop defence systems and to manufacture spare parts and providing service and maintenance for such items. Ananth Technologies signed another MoU with Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod to set up technical and logistic support for T90S and T72 Tanks to the Indian Army, the release said. Space Era and Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies formed a strategic partnership for technical and logistics support to ensure maximum operational availability of SU-30 MKI and Helicopters of MI 8, MI 17 and MI 35 Type helicopters. Russian firm OSKROSOMARINE and JSC AGAT signed an MoU for development of Fregat radar on-board Indian Naval frontline warships. "The MoU would also setup the motion for setting up joint partnership for modernisation of Fregat radar and provide in-country support," it said. Krasney Defence Technologies, Aviatech Enterprise inked a pact with JSC Concern AGAT separately, for cooperation in after sales support of equipment manufactured and installed on-board Naval ships, it added. PTI VIJ SS