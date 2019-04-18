Indian School of Hospitality Enters Agreement with At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Asia’s Premier Culinary School Based in Singapore

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The two institutes will collaborate to offer joint culinary programs, starting with the Diploma in Culinary Arts The partnership has been established to develop academic exchanges and co-operation in teaching and research in culinary arts to promote global learning experiences. Students will have the option to pursue a three-nation culinary pathway The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), a hospitality college that has set out to transform the educational landscape within the country, has announced the signing of an agreement with Singapore based At-SunriceGlobalChef Academy, Asias premier culinary institute. This is the second international tie-up for hotelier-entrepreneur and industry leader, DilipPuris higher education institute, with the school also holding the official academic accreditation of world leaders in hospitality education cole htelire de Lausanne, Switzerland. This is the first academic partnership At-SunriceGlobalChef Academy has entered into within the Indian market. At-SunriceGlobalChef Academy is an EduTrust certified institution offering open access pathways into nationally-recognised diplomas, with the vision to advance foodpreneurship, culinary arts and the F&B profession with integrity and meaning. Founded in 2001, the institute has been cultivating global chefs and F&B professionals in an experiential environment of culinary authenticity, best-fit apprenticeship and innovation for the last two decades. With an internationally experienced faculty and staff, state-of-the-art facilities and strong industry partnerships, the Academy deliver skills and knowledge in the East and West, Old World and New World Cuisines, Herbs and Spices and Innovation and Technology, and holds accreditations from The Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications, SkillsFuture Singapore and The World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACs). It was also the first culinary school to be awarded the EduTrust 4-year certification from the Committee for Private Education (CPE). This agreement envisages a collaboration which will see the two institutes working together to bring new standards of excellency to culinary education within the country and bring more awareness towards the potential of pursuing careers in the culinary world. Through this collaboration, the two schools will engage in student exchange programs, knowledge transfer, articulation, internship and placement opportunities, and guest faculty exchange for special masterclasses and workshops. In addition to this, the second phase of the partnership will see a collaboration between the two institutes on a cross-disciplinary start up lab for food entrepreneurs as well as a digital learning platform for culinary training. The first step of this collaboration is an 18-month programme, of which students will spend the first 9 months within the Indian School of Hospitality, before completing the rest of their studies in At-Sunrice along with 6 months of overseas industrial attachment within Singapore itself, earning a Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) upon graduation. They will then further have the opportunity to continue their studies at partner universities in Hong Kong, Australia, the United Kingdom and America and obtain a degree qualification. Renowned as Singapores leading culinary arts institute, students of At-Sunrice learn from international and experienced faculty and benefit from some of Asias most prestigious placements. Students of the 18 monthprogramme will be learning how to master Asian and Western cuisines under the guidance of At-Sunrice multi-ethnic faculty and will go on to join an alumni and industry network that boast renowned culinary entrepreneurs and Michelin Star studded chefs. Speaking on the partnership between the two schools, DilipPuri, Founder & CEO, ISH, commented, Im delighted to have our institute join hands with At-Sunrice an institution with learning philosophies, excellence and accomplishments we greatly respect and admire. We look forward to this collaboration contributing immensely to the education of students from both schools and help them learn more about the cultures and culinary diversity of both countries and the larger ASEAN region. Dr. Kwan Lui, Founder At-SunriceGlobalChef Academy added, Culinary education incorporates science, arts, craft, gastronomy, profession and business which are today more than ever driven by design, technology, cultures and sustainability. With ISH, we are very pleased to offer an integrated international opportunity for young and passionate Indian culinary students to pursue high level skills and work experiences in Singapore, a world food capital. To know more about ISH, please log on to www.ish.edu.in/about-ish.htm. Image: From left to right, Rajiv Cowasjee, Dean Academics, Indian School of Hospitality; Kunal Vasudeva, Co-founder, Indian School of Hospitality; DilipPuri, Founder and CEO, Indian School of Hospitality; Dr. Kwan Lui, Founder & CEO of At-SunriceGlobalChef Academy; PrahladPuri, Co-founder, Indian School of Hospitality; Leon, Husband of Dr. Kwan Lui; Shristy Chawla PWRPWR