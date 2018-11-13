Indian SD-WAN Company Lavelle Networks, Expands Footprint in UK

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, November 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Lavelle Networks and London-based Cloudtexo Ltd announce their strategic partnership Lavelle Networks, an SD-WAN platform for enterprise networks, has announced the partnership with Cloudtexo Ltd, a next-generation IT distributor focused on Hybrid IT & Risk Management for IIoT, Mobile & Cloud. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/735399/Lavelle_Networks_Logo.jpg )"We are truly excited about our partnership with Lavelle Networks as their software-defined technology enables organisations to completely transform their WAN infrastructure and realize their investment almost instantly. We have never seen a technology platform that delivers this value as well as lot more for the price they deliver. We are sure that Lavelle Networks will be the leader in SD-WAN for years to come," says Sanjay Patel, Founder & CEO, Cloudtexo.This partnership aims at bridging the demand for enterprises' SaaS apps & Cloud services requirements with faster ROI, lower TCO and lower OPEX cost for their next-generation networking needs. Lavelle Networks has joined hands as the sole vendor for Cloudtexo Ltd in this space for European markets.The SD-WAN market is still in its embryo stage and complete digital transformation of the enterprises will take some more time. It is expected that the Global SD-WAN market will rise to around $10 Billion by 2023, as per the Prescient & Strategic (P&S) Intelligence report published in June 2018. The report also says that the market for SD-WAN service is expected to witness higher growth, as the need for traffic management to optimize bandwidth and cost reduction by replacement of dedicated WAN network with broadband network without compromising on security, increases."As enterprises select to run more applications in multiple public cloud environments, the definitions of the datacenter are fast changing. Digital transition to multi-cloud/SaaS is driving tremendous growth in SD-WAN and Lavelle Networks is emerging as a key player in this market. Our customer conversations are evolving from 'what and why' to 'when and how'. Our approach of creating simplified solutions to complex networking problems, agility and transformative business model is resonating well with our customers and partners and many of them are committing to long term partnerships. After a carefully done study, we decided to go with Cloutexo as partner of choice as they come with unique market execution model and their experience in relevant areas will help us to take the next step in our growth story and expand in European markets soon," said Vishal Khare, Co-Founder & VP Sales, Lavelle Networks. About Cloudtexo Ltd Cloudtexo is a next-generation IT distributor focused on Hybrid IT & Risk Management for IIoT, Mobile and Cloud. Cloudtexo launched into the market in 2013, with an unrivalled end-to-end portfolio servicing customers globally. Their expertise and experience allows them to digitally transform the business and take advantage of IIoT, Mobile and Cloud. They empower Telco's, MSP's, Service Providers, ISV's and Resellers to deliver multiple digital benefits to their customers.About Lavelle Networks Lavelle Networks offers an SDN networking platform that solves the biggest challenges in the WAN for distributed enterprises. All users, locations and cloud networks are connected using the world's simplest SD-WAN control panel, fastest network convergence algorithms, and a true network-as-a-service experience. Using Lavelle Networks True Cloud Networking Platform you can leapfrog your competition in your digital transformation journey, by using the only next-generation enterprise networking solution which is built on a 100 percent SDN architecture. For more information get in touch with us at pr@lavellenetworks.comSource: Lavelle Networks Private Limited PWRPWR