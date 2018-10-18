Indian SMEs showcase products at European Congress in Poland

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A delegation of 32 small and medium enterprises from India is participating in the 8th European Congress on SMEs to showcase their products and services in poland. "In order to fructify the opportunities for Indian SMEs, the Congress will be an opportunity to make direct business relations between European and Indian SMEs," an official statement said.Small and Medium Enterprises from around 50 countries are participating in the three-day event, which concludes on October 19.Joint Secretary in the MSME Ministry Alka Arora, who is leading the Indian SME delegation, said the country is home to over 60 million MSMEs, which have the ability and capability to access international markets and work as ancillaries to larger international firms.She observed that given the impact of MSMEs in India, it is imperative to integrate them now into the global value chain by establishing possible linkages with international partners. PTI RSN BALBAL