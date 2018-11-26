Indian Social Entrepreneur Wins the First UN Geospatial Ambassador Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Sanjay Kumar, Founder and CEO of Geospatial Media & Communications, was conferred the 'Global Geospatial Industry Ambassador' Award by the UN-GGIM (United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management) on November 19 at the United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress held at Deqing city in China. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788875/Sanjay_Kumar_UN_Award.jpg )Geospatial Media is an India-headquartered global geospatial industry think tank which provides information and ideas on use of spatial technologies in governance, businesses and daily lives, and advocates on policy issues. It facilitates collaborations among political, business and other stakeholders to demonstrate the value and benefits of geospatial technologies for governance, businesses and people via conferences, research and consulting services, and runs the popular media platform under the brand Geospatial World.Kumar has been a geospatial evangelist for over 20 years now, and in 2018 he also helped found the World Geospatial Industry Council in association with some of the top geospatial companies in the world.The UN award recognizes Kumar's perseverance to create awareness about geospatial technologies, to connect communities and build networks.He received the award from Stefan Schweinfest, Director, United Nations Statistics Division, and Dorine Burmanje, Co-Chair, UN-GGIM and Chair of the Executive Board of Dutch Kadaster.Recognizing Kumar's decades of unmatched contribution, Schweinfest, said, "At the UN, we endeavour to connect. We connect dots, we connect countries, we connect sectors. And Sanjay has been a great partner in helping us connect. He has a global vision and helped us connect with the private sector."Burmanje said, "The value of geospatial information and enabling technologies has only recently become more mainstream. Sanjay is one person who has contributed significantly to this value for decades, exerting leadership and promoting tirelessly the need for place-related information.""Leaders from the geospatial industry, governments and beyond are increasingly sharing his vision of bringing knowledge and technology together, based on awareness raising and partnerships," she added.Expressing his gratitude after accepting the award, Sanjay Kumar said, "I feel honored to receive this award on the noble platform of UN-GGIM and that too by the combined leadership of the industry, government and multilateral organizations. Most importantly, I have been recognized by friends who have challenged, empowered and motivated me to plunge into the unexplored."Interestingly, the award is symbolic in its physical features. It embodies a fundamental cornerstone of place and space; the Greenwich Meridian - the imaginary line that divides the Earth into eastern and western hemispheres, and the point from which longitude is measured. It reflects the worldwide relevance of place and space, and enables precise positioning on the globe.About Geospatial Media & CommunicationsGeospatial Media and Communications is an internationally recognized organization that is committed to serving the stakeholders of the geospatial community. It aims to facilitate collaboration and demonstrate the value and benefits of geospatial technology for organizations, governments, and citizens.We drive our mission through print and online publications, regional and global conferences, market research and consultancy services. We are the creators of GeospatialWorld.net, Geospatial World Forum, and GeoBuiz report. Source: Geospatial Media and Communications Pvt Ltd PWRPWR