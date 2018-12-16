Indian society most tolerant: Rajnath

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Indian society is most tolerant, and people of all major religions of the world live here in harmony, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Sunday.Addressing a group of school children from Jammu and Kashmir, he said all sects of Islam are present in India, something not even any Islamic nation can boast of."India is a unique country where people of all major religions of the world live in harmony. There is no other such tolerant society anywhere," Singh said.The home minister said India is a rising power and in last four years the country's economy jumped from ninth position to sixth."In the next fiscal, we will break into the top five and by 2030, we hope to be among the world's top three economies," he said.The students are visiting the national capital under a youth exchange programme called "Watan ko Jano", organised by the Union home ministry, to give them exposure about the cultural and socio-economic development taking place in other parts of the country.The youth and children in the programme are from weaker sections of the society and militancy-hit areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The students are from classes one to 12, including 46 girls, representing all 22 districts of the state. PTI ACB NSDNSD