Indian students pay tribute at War Memorial in Seoul

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Two Indian students, who visited South Korea as part of an exchange programme, paid tributes at a ceremonial pillar built in memory of the Indian soldiers who had participated in the Korean War, at the War Memorial in Seoul, officials said Monday.Aarya Jain and Vimrut Kaur from Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar laid a wreath at the stone-made pillar which bears an inscription and 'Bharat', and stands amid a row of other ceremonial pillars at the iconic war memorial located at Yongsan in the Korean capital. The pillar was built in memory of the Indian troops who had embarked upon a serious humanitarian mission during Korean War (1950-54). The Korean population is more aware and ecstatic about the historical linkages with India. The gentle and noble deeds of Indians troops are vividly etched in their minds and are shared as folklore, a senior official said. PTI KND AAR