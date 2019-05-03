Indian textile, jewellery go under the hammer in UK

By Aditi Khanna London, May 3 (PTI) Rare metal-thread embroidered textile and a gem-set gold pendant dating back to 17th to 18th century India were among the big highlights of an auction in London which fetched a whopping 16 million pounds.Textiles and jewellery were among some of the major auction lots at the Islamic and Indian Worlds sale at Christie's auction house on Thursday. Intricately decorated versions of the Quran, from India and other parts of the world, also attracted frenzied bidding at the auction which fetched a total of over 16 million pounds. "This was the strongest result achieved in the last decade, with high prices throughout all categories. The full saleroom welcomed new buyers and witnessed competitive bidding with numerous telephone lines and online buyers from across the globe," said Behnaz Atighi Moghaddam, Acting Head of Sale for Islamic Art at Christie's.A Mughal velvet and metal-thread dais cover, from between late 17th and early 18th century India, went under the hammer for 225,000 pounds beating its 60,000 pounds pre-sale estimate. The second-highest lot related to India was that of a Quran signed "Abdullah Rampur Mughal North India" dating back to 1731 AD, which fetched 112,500 pounds, also above its estimate of 70,000 pounds.A gem-set gold pendant in the form of an eagle, from 19th century South India, sold for 106,250 pounds, above its 30,000-pound estimate. The top lot of the auction was a Safavid silk and metal-thread 'Polonaise' carpet from Isfahan, central Persia, dating back to the first quarter of the 17th century, which fetched 3,895,000 pounds, setting a new world record price for a 'Polonaise' carpet at the auction."The carpet section of the sale was sold 77 per cent by lot and far exceeded its pre-sale estimate, achieving a total sale price of nearly 9 million pounds, the second highest sale result for this field at Christie's," said Louise Broadhurst, International Head of Oriental Rugs and Carpets at Christie's. Another highlight of the sale, a "Monumental Mamluk Quran" from Egypt sold for 3,724,750 pounds, achieving a world record for a Quran at the auction. PTI AK MRJ AKJ MRJMRJ