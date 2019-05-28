Indian trade delegation expects USD 30 mn orders from THAIFEX fair

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 45-member Indian trade delegation participating in Asia's largest food and beverage trade show, THAIFEX, in Bangkok is expecting to get business orders worth USD 30 million (about Rs 210 crore) from global buyers, TPCI said Tuesday. The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said the delegation includes exhibitors from different sectors such as biscuits, confectionaries, dried vegetables, spices and health food. "This is our third participation in THAIFEX. We took 45-member trade delegation and we are expecting spot orders of USD 30 million from the fair," TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said in a statement. The five-day fair commenced Tuesday. It attracts thousands of exhibitors and visitors from around the world every year, he added. PTI RR RVKRVK