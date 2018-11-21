Indian, USA bands to perform in Panchkula

Panchkula, Nov 21 (PTI) Six bands from India and the US will enthrall music fans on December 1 and 2, here at the inaugural edition of the 'Open Hand Jazz Festival' (OHJF).The festival aims to popularise and increase awareness about jazz, said Prithvideep Singh and Nipun Cheema, who conceptualised this festival."With the active support of international communities, musicians, partners and authorities, the OHJF team aims to engineer a transition that not only promotes jazz but creates a richer and larger cultural appetite for the creative arts." said Cheema.The bands to perform include Kitchensink from New Delhi, Song of the Ghetto from Chandigarh and PocoLoco from Kolkata, Bluegrass Journeymen from Denver, US, MND FLO from Boston, US and Vasundhara Vee from Mumbai, he said. PTI VSD BKBK