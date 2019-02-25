Indian values, modern science can together benefit humanity: Kovind

Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian values together with modern science and technology can benefit humanity, President Ram Nath Kovind said Monday.The president was addressing the students of DAV College, Kanpur after inaugurating the institution's centenary celebrations.Before beginning his speech, Kovind paid tributes to slain CRPF jawan Shyam Babu from Kanpur Dehat along with the other 39 personnel who died in the Pulwama terror attack.He also paid tributes to social reformer Swami Dayanand Saraswati, who had played a leading role in the cultural awakening of the masses in the 19th century.Today is an era of technology and the future will be of artificial intelligence, Kovind noted."You have to face new challenges. We have to utilise the new instruments of technology for development and move ahead," he said.Noting that he too had studied at the college, Kovind said: "I still remember how difficult it was at that time (1960) to get admission in this college.""For a poor student like me, it was not easy to pursue studies and stay in Kanpur. But, the guidance and assistance of teachers and the government scholarship helped me to move ahead in life," he added. Kovind said that his father too had studied at the same college and was a classmate of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.In a separate event, he addressed the alumni association conference and annual day function of the BNSD Inter College and Shiksha Niketan, Kanpur. The President had studied at both the institutions.Earlier in the day, he visited the Balaji Mandir, Kanpur and the Dhamma Kalyana Kanpur International Vipassana Meditation Centre. PTI NAV RHL