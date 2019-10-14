Indiannica Learning Announces the Launch of Indiannica Quiz League

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A pan-India quiz for students of classes 6-8NEW DELHI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited) is delighted to launch the first edition of Indiannica Quiz League (IQL) for students of classes 6 to 8 across India, supported by Navneet Education Limited. This initiative stems from Indiannica's mission of enriching the experiences of learners that they connect with and a tradition of successfully hosting quizzes in different parts of the country in association with prestigious schools.Students from across the country can participate in the preliminary rounds by registering through Indiannica's new educational app?ILP (India, Learn and Play) available on Play Store and App Store. After a screening process based on leader board scores, teams of two will participate at zonal, semi-final, and final rounds.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Gupta, Managing Director, Indiannica Learning said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Indiannica Quiz League, which is a unique and exciting forum for students to showcase their quizzing skills and earn laurels for themselves and the school. We have also introduced a unique method of team formation which will make this quiz a fun-filled and rich interactive learning experience. This exciting new format will provide students with an opportunity to forge new relations and associate with peers from different schools, cities, and cultures?making this a truly unique learning experience."Participants can win exciting prizes at each stage and winners in the final round will be awarded scholarships worth ?2,00,000. The school with the highest number of registrations will be awarded the Knowledge Beacon Award.To learn more, visit: https://www.indiannicalearning.com/indiannica-quiz-leagueAbout Indiannica LearningIndiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited), since 1998 has been a pioneer in creation, development, distribution and marketing of products that promote knowledge and learning.The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized curricular learning solutions consisting of textbooks, interactive student and teacher resources, teacher training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as technology solutions. We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st-century classroom and today's home learning environments, in association with global educational publisher, Encyclopdia Britannica as exclusive licensee of Encyclopdia Britannica curricular solutions.At Indiannica Learning, we are committed to our mission of enriching experiences of learners that we connect with and spreading knowledge beyond horizons.For more details please visit:www.indiannicalearning.comhttps://www.indiannicalearning.com/indiannica-quiz-league orwww.facebook.com/IndiannicalearnLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628495/Indiannica_Learning_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010155/Indiannica_Quiz_League.jpg PWRPWR