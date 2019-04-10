Indiannica Learning Announces the Launch of its New Mobile Learning App

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The app includes digital components that support blended learningIndiannica Learning Pvt. Ltd. (formerly known as Encyclopaedia Britannica (India) Private Limited), a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited, announced today the launch of its new student's app - Indiannica Learn & Play (ILP). The ILP app takes learning beyond text-books while providing content that is mapped to the curriculum. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628495/Indiannica_Learning_Logo.jpg )Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Gupta, Managing Director, Indiannica Learning said, "At Indiannica Learning, we aim to create digital learning solutions that are engaging and enriching for learners, and in keeping in line with that thought, we are thrilled to present the ILP app. The curriculum-linked videos and animations help learners understand and revise concepts, taught in class, at their own pace while making learning enjoyable. With this app, we intend to further our mission of enriching experiences of every user we connect with."Elaborating further, Ms. Sudipta Gupta, VP - Learning Solutions, Indiannica Learning said, "The ILP app is designed to make learning engaging, simple, and fun through videos, animations and interactive tasks that are mapped to the curriculum. The immersive learning process that the ILP app allows encourages creativity and independent thinking, making it a suitable medium of learning for the digital native learners."The app is available for download in the Google Play Store and the App store.About Indiannica Learning:Indiannica Learning Private Limited, a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited, since 1998 has been a pioneer in products that promote knowledge and learning.The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized curricular learning solutions consisting of textbooks, interactive student and teacher resources, teacher training materials, and digital learning solutions. We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st century classroom and todays home learning environments, while continuing our association with global educational publisher, Encyclopaedia Britannica.By partnering with Navneet Education Limited, Indiannica is expanding its products to further accelerate its growth in the curriculum business while retaining its core values of spreading knowledge and promoting learning without boundaries.Source: Indiannica Learning Private Limited PWRPWR