Indiannica Learning Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

NEW DELHI, October 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Seasoned Finance Professional Pratik Bhasker Joins Indiannica Learning as the new CFO Indiannica Learning, the leading curriculum-based learning solutions provider, announced the appointment of Pratik Bhasker as its new Chief Financial Officer. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628495/Indiannica_Learning_Logo.jpg )Pratik Bhasker is a Chartered Accountant with more than 17 years of work experience. Prior to joining Indiannica Learning, he has worked with Frigoglass India, Aircel, Indus tower, Xerox, Bharti Airtel, Gillette, etc."We are excited to have Pratik on board with us at Indiannica as the new CFO," said Indiannica Learning M.D., Sumit Gupta. "Pratik brings with him extensive experience in the field of strategic financial planning and execution. We are confident that Pratik would be a huge asset to Indiannica Learning as we enter our next phase of growth and further the mission of enriching the lives of every learner."Pratik Bhasker comes in at a time when Indiannica Learning is expanding its products range and increasing the dynamic workforce. Pratik's induction will help create an impact with his vast experience in areas of cost management, financial analysis, budgeting, and process optimization.Sharing the excitement, Pratik Bhasker said, "I am extremely happy to join Indiannica Learning. The education landscape is changing drastically in the country and Indiannica, with a footprint across India, is helping students learn better. I believe that in my capacity as the CFO, the focus would be to streamline the existing processes and implementing new ones so that we fulfil our vision of being the most trusted learning solutions company in India and beyond."About Indiannica Learning Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited, formerly known as Encyclopdia Britannica (India) Private Limited), since its inception in 2009 has been a pioneer in products that promote knowledge and learning.The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized curricular learning solutions consisting of textbooks, interactive student and teacher resources, teacher training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as technology solutions. We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st century classroom and today's home learning environments, while continuing our association with global educational publisher, Encyclopdia Britannica.By partnering with Navneet Education Limited, Indiannica Learning plans to expand its products and further accelerate its growth in the curriculum business while retaining its core values of spreading knowledge and promoting learning without boundaries.For more details, please visit:https://www.indiannicalearning.com or http://www.facebook.com/IndiannicalearnSource: Indiannica Learning Private Limited