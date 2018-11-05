Indiannica Learning Enhances Learning Experience With the Launch of Fourteen new Series for ICSE and CBSE

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Launch commemorates two years of successful association with Navneet EducationIndiannica Learning Pvt. Ltd. announced today the launch of fourteen new series of curriculum textbooks for English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Computer Science, and Social Studies. These new series are an addition to the bouquet of specialized solutions, as per ICSE and CBSE curriculum, used by schools across the country. The launch also marks the successful completion of two years as a subsidiary of Navneet Education Pvt Ltd and the continued association with Encyclopdia Britannica as its exclusive licensee. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628495/Indiannica_Learning_Logo.jpg ) (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779592/Navneet_Education_Logo.jpg )Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Gupta, M.D, Indiannica Learning said, "It's been two years of productive and fulfilling association with Navneet Education and I am very delighted to commemorate this with the launch of our new series. At Indiannica Learning, we are committed to our mission of enriching experiences of learners and keeping this in mind we have designed the series that follow the ICSE and CBSE curriculum and also cater to the needs of the 21st century classroom."At Indiannica Learning, the design of the curriculum solutions provides engaging and authentic learning experiences to students and also aids teachers to instruct their students better. All the curriculum titles focus on pedagogically advanced content and enable better classroom transaction with clear learning outcomes and take learning beyond the classroom.Elaborating further, Mr Anil Gala, Chairman and Director, Indiannica Learning said, "Both Navneet and Indiannica share a similar ideology and Indiannica Learning is taking this synergy forward and is committed to provide quality learning solutions to serve the Indian curriculum market. The new series are a reflection of our dedication to providing trusted and accurate information that cater to the needs of today's learners."About Indiannica Learning Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited, formerly known as Encyclopdia Britannica (India) Private Limited), since its inception in 2009 has been a pioneer in products that promote knowledge and learning.The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized curricular learning solutions consisting of textbooks, interactive student and teacher resources, teacher training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as technology solutions. We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st century classroom and today's home learning environments, while continuing our association with global educational publisher, Encyclopdia Britannica.By partnering with Navneet Education Limited, Indiannica is expanding its products to further accelerate its growth in the curriculum business while retaining its core values of spreading knowledge and promoting learning without boundaries.About Navneet Education Navneet Education Limited is a purpose-driven organization, doing what it takes to move the needle and promulgate knowledge. The Gala Group established the brand in 1959 and since then we have been the major force in the dissemination of knowledge to the little learners of India. Over the decades, Navneet has emerged as the preferred brand for educational products among teachers and students. The immensely popular products like Vikas workbooks, Gala practice books, YouVa full-scapes, are hot favorites amongst the young segment of India. These products are bestsellers not just because of their superior quality but also because of the nostalgic association of 90's kids.Source: Indiannica Learning Private Limited PWRPWR