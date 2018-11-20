Indiannica Learning Organizes a Session on Girl Child Empowerment

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MEERUT, India, November 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Over a 100 principals attend talk in U.PIndiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited, formerly known as Encyclopdia Britannica (India) Private Limited), organized a talk on Girl Child Empowerment at BDS International School, Meerut on 15th November, 2018. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628495/Indiannica_Learning_Logo.jpg )It is Indiannica Learning's mission to enrich learning experiences of all learners and make knowledge accessible to all, particularly the girl child. As part of this endeavour and keeping in line with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India of educating the girl child through Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme, Indiannica Learning organized a talk on the empowerment of the girl child. The session was graced by the presence of Ms. P. T. Usha, 'Queen of Indian Track and Field', who shared her experiences and motivated young girls to achieve their goals.Speaking about the session Ms. Indrani Maitra, VP - Sales (K-12), Indiannica Learning Private Limited, said, "We believe that every child should have access to education and it is our mission to make learning experiences enriching for all learners. Continuing with our mission, we are very proud to organize this session on the importance of empowering the girl child and providing her the means via education to achieve her goals."The session was attended by over a 100 school principals from Meerut and other areas of UP.About Indiannica Learning Private Limited Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited, formerly known as Encyclopdia Britannica (India) Private Limited), since its inception in 2009, has been a pioneer in products that promote knowledge and learning. The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized curricular learning solutions consisting of textbooks, interactive student and teacher resources, teacher training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as technology solutions. We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st century classroom and today's home learning environments, while continuing our association with global educational publisher, Encyclopdia Britannica as exclusive licensee of Encyclopdia Britannica curricular solutions.For more details please visit: https://www.indiannicalearning.com/ or http://www.facebook.com/Indiannicalearn Source: Indiannica Learning Private Limited PWRPWR