Indiannica Learning Organizes English Language Training (ELT) Workshop and Product Launch

CHANDIGARH, India, December 18, 2018 -- Over 100 teachers attend the workshop conducted by Ms Illa Vij Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Publication Limited, formerly known as Encyclopedia Britannica (India) Private Limited, organized English Language Training (ELT) and Product Launch at Chandigarh on 15th December, 2018. Sister Mary Supreeta AC, Principal, Carmel Convent School Chandigarh was the chief guest. It is Indiannica Learning's mission to enrich learning experiences of all learners and make knowledge accessible to all. For this to happen, Indiannica Learning constantly strives to engage with teachers through the platform Engage and Evolve to discuss the best teaching methodologies. The ELT workshop by Ms Illa Vij, renowned author of English courses and a English language trainer, was one such endeavour where she interacted with teachers and apprised them of best and latest methodologies in English language teaching.Speaking about the session Ms. Indrani Maitra, VP - Sales (K-12), Indiannica Learning Private Limited, said, "At Indiannica Learning, we believe that teachers are an intrinsic part of the learning process. We regularly engage with teachers across the country to bring to them the latest teaching methods through workshops and interactions conducted by authors and subject experts. It is our mission to enrich the experiences of every learner and engaging with teachers through such workshops is a small contribution by us in this ever changing and challenging field of education."Ms Illa Vij added, "I have the faith that teaching and learning can be an exciting and a joyous experience. Boredom and monotony not only dampen spirits, but they also retard learning. Hence, teachers certainly need to keep the levels of knowledge, creativity, energy and enthusiasm high."The workshops were attended by over 100 teachers from both CBSE and ICSE affiliated schools that also saw the launch of latest ELT curriculum series by Indiannica Learning.About Indiannica Learning Private Limited Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited, formerly known as Encyclopedia Britannica (India) Private Limited), since its inception in 2009 has been a pioneer in products that promote knowledge and learning. The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized curricular learning solutions consisting of textbooks, interactive student and teacher resources, teacher training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as technology solutions. We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st century classroom and today's home learning environments, while continuing our association with global educational publisher, Encyclopdia Britannica as exclusive licensee of Encyclopedia Britannica curricular solutions.For more details please visit: https://www.indiannicalearning.com/ or http://www.facebook.com/Indiannicalearn