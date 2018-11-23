Indiannica Learning Organizes Know For Sure Quiz at St Thomas School, Delhi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited, formerly known as Encyclopdia Britannica (India) Private Limited) organized the Know For Sure Quiz at St Thomas School, Mandir Marg, Delhi on 23rd December, 2018. The quiz show was conducted by quizmaster, Mr. Titash Banerjea. More than 30 schools from in and around central Delhi participated in the quiz. The winning team was Modern School, Barakhamba Road, first runners-up were Springdales, Pusa Road, and second runners-up were Blue Bells School. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628495/Indiannica_Learning_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788827/Indiannica_Learning_KFS_Quiz.jpg )Speaking about the quiz competition Ms. Indrani Maitra, VP- Sales (K-12), Indiannica Learning Private Limited, said, "The Know For Sure quiz competition is based on our general knowledge series (for classes 1-8) - Know for Sure - authored by Siddhartha Basu. The series is focused on learning through discovery and motivates the students in asking the 'right questions'."Six teams were short listed based on the written test and they faced each other at an exciting and interactive live quiz contest conducted by Mr. Titash Banerjea.About Indiannica Learning Private Limited Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited, formerly known as Encyclopdia Britannica (India) Private Limited), since its inception in 2009 has been a pioneer in products that promote knowledge and learning. The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized curricular learning solutions consisting of textbooks, interactive student and teacher resources, teacher training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as technology solutions. We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st century classroom and today's home learning environments, while continuing our association with global educational publisher, Encyclopdia Britannica as exclusive licensee of Encyclopdia Britannica curricular solutions.For more details please visit: https://www.indiannicalearning.com/ or http://www.facebook.com/IndiannicalearnSource: Indiannica Learning Private Limited PWRPWR