IndiaReadyAction: Samsung Launches Mega Campaign Empowering Gen Z & Young Millennial to Show to the World the ‘Real India’

Indias Most Trusted mobile and consumer electronics brand Samsung today launched a nationwide digital campaign, #IndiaReadyAction, empowering Gen Z and millennials to break stereotypes about India, by capturing and sharing videos of Real India through their smartphones. Starting today, the month-long campaign #IndiaReadyAction will urge Gen Z and young millennials in India to share up to 60-second videos of their vision of Real India that will break any stereotypes that may exist about the country in the world. A recent survey conducted by Samsung found several stereotypes about India exist in the minds of foreigners. To them, the Taj Mahal or river Ganga are the only major tourist attractions in the country, food means spice and curries and entertainment is only Bollywood and Cricket. There is little awareness of the other possibilities in Real India. At Samsung, we want to enable young Indians to ride the new trend of video creation and break stereotypes about our beautiful country. Our Gen Z and young millennials are a most vivacious, socially conscious lot, driven by a zest for India. Moreover, they are digital natives who live in the Era of Live and video is fast becoming their medium of expression. #IndiaReadyAction is tailor made for them to express themselves, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India, said. Our recently launched Galaxy A series smartphones and Samsung SmartTVs enable people to move from an Era of Selfie to an Era of Live, where people foster more authentic and meaningful connections, he added. The campaign, which has been initiated through the launch of a campaign (www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ha4hnu8TLU&feature=youtu.be), has been conceptualized by Samsungs creative agency Cheil India. While there has been an exponential growth in video consumption over the years, led by Gen Z and young millennials, this generation of Indians is also leading content creation. Priding themselves on spontaneity and creativity, these digital natives dont just shoot stills, but create videos. Theyre adding filters and experimenting with AR effects and are sharing their life stories through videos across multiple social platforms. With #IndiaReadyAction, this generation will be empowered to showcase Real India through their unique videos. Participants can share their view of Real India through short videos on themes such as food, places, entertainment and culture. Participants can shoot videos using any smartphone and post on their Instagram accounts tagging @SamsungIndia, using the hashtags #IndiaReadyAction, #City and #Theme. The videos that participants post on Instagram will be populated on an interactive map of India that is hosted on a Samsung India microsite (www.samsung.com/in/IndiaReadyAction). This will create a map of Real India, through the eyes of Gen Z and young millennials. Every week, Samsung will announce 7 lucky participants who will get the latest Galaxy A70 smartphone that comes with a host of disruptive features, including a 32MP triple rear camera capable of shooting stunning super slow-mo videos, a massive 4500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging capability and a 6.7 inch sAMOLED Infinity U display to give young consumers the freedom and convenience to share, stream and play all day long. Theres more. At the end of the campaign, 20 of the most interesting videos will be rewarded with Galaxy A80 smartphones and Samsung 43 inch Smart TVs. Galaxy A80 is designed for digital natives who want to interact, play and share in the moment and comes with Samsungs revolutionary 48MP rotating camera enabling consumers to shoot same quality videos from both sides. Galaxy A80 comes with innovative features such as 3D Depth camera capable of shooting Live Focus videos & Ultra-wide camera with super steady mode. Samsung has also launched its latest Smart TVs with industry first benefits such as Home Cloud that allow users to store their favourite moments on their smartphones wirelessly to the USB drive connected to the TV and Live Cast that empowers consumers to seamlessly stream live moments from any remote location on to their Smart TV. As part of the #IndiaReadyActioncampaign, Samsung will also be organizing a Consumer Workshop in partnership with Instagram at the iconic Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru on May 17, where consumers can learn how to create good videos. Consumers across the country can also view the workshop on Facebook from May 18. For the #IndiaReadyAction campaign, we wanted to marry the social consciousness of Gen Z and millennials, their pride in India and their new found passion for videos. The campaign challenges Gen Z and millennials to break stereotypes and change perceptions about India in the eyes of the world. We hope their videos will be really powerful, said Emmanuel Upputuru, Chief Creative Officer, Cheil India.