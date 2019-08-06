India's 1st All-in-One PMS & AIF Investment Portal: Strategic Partnership Between PMS Bazaar & EbixCash Financial Technologies

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PMS Bazaar & EbixCash Financial Technologies have partnered for a strategic collaboration, to introduce all-in-one PMS & AIF tracking portal for investors. Now investors can seamlessly analyse their entire gamut of investments in a click. The comprehensive platform offers a very safe, easy accessible various PMS & AIF investment reports in one go.PMS Bazaar partnership with ECFT's is historic as it will leverage the comprehensive offering to cover its entire wealth management functions across its various business units, replacing multiple legacy systems and improving efficiency. The newly introduced portal lets investors look into their PMS & AIF dashboards comprising different investments with comparison charts, analytics metrics and other information combined with expert investment advice. PMS Bazaar's partnership with ECFT is historic as it will leverage the comprehensive offering to cover its entire wealth management functions across its various business units, replacing multiple legacy systems and improving efficiency. The newly introduced portal lets investors look into their PMS & AIF dashboards comprising different investments with comparison charts, analytics metrics and other information combined with expert investment advice."We cannot expect the field force of today, to work effectively with our Clients & Partners while dealing with a ton of paperwork. We need to unburden and empower them with the latest tools. MoneyWare was an easy choice for us because their suite allows PMS Bazaar to bring forth the technology advancements, we need to keep us competitive and enable business growth," said Hameed Rahman, Director - PMS BazaarMilan Ganatra, Managing Director ECFT adds, "MoneyWare Wealth Management is a proven solution with high scalability and flexibility. We are sure with this deployment the PMS Bazaar is well poised to leverage its existing investments in technology & it will also help them to enhance the ease of doing business with their Clients & Partners. ECFT will also be partnering with PMS Bazaar in its foray into utilising emerging Client Portal to the fullest. "About PMS BazaarPMS Bazaar, India's first online portal for investors looking for PMS & AIF comparisons, investments, information, analytics and investment advice. PMS Bazaar covers nearly the entire range of PMS & AIF avenues available in India. PMS Bazaar currently serves 8000+ Registered Investors, with 100+ strategies and supports investors across 10+Countries.For more information, visit https://pmsbazaar.com/About ECFTThe Global Fintech player in the Wealth, Portfolio, Lending and the Asset management space. MoneyWare, our flagship product is ranked #1 Private banking solution (IBS Sales League Tables 2016 - 2019, IBS Intelligence, UK)For more information, visit https://www.milessoft.com/home-euro/Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956318/PMS_Bazaar_ECFT_Logo.jpg PWRPWR